M62 closed in both directions at junction 23 following fatal incident

Drivers are being urged to avoid the M62 near Scammonden following a fatal incident there earlier this morning (Monday).

Police were called to the Rainbow Bridge near Scammonden Dam at junction 23 at about 6.51am to a report of a man in distress on the bridge above the M62.

Officers attended and closures were put in place but at about 7.13am, the man fell into the carriageway, sustaining fatal injuries.

A full closure of the M62 remains ongoing on both sides of the motorway at the location while officers manage the incident and carry out investigation work.

The eastbound side is expected to re-open shortly but the westbound will remain closed for some time.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson thanked drivers for their patience and asked them to find alternative routes if possible.