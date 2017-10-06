Main Brighouse road closed after car flips onto its roof

One of the main routes into Brighouse town centre has been closed following a car crash.

Police officers were called at 2.18pm this afternoon to the junction Huddersfield Road and Armytage Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a silver Mercedes on its roof.

Fire and ambulance services were called to the scene.

It it not known what injuries the driver has sustained.

The road has been closed in both directions with police advising motorists to find alternative routes.

The closure has also seen disruption to bus services.