Man, 18, in court over Halifax armed robbery

A man appeared before Bradford Magistrates’ Court this morning following an armed robbery in the town last weekend.

The incident happened at Hopwood Lane off licence and newsagents, Hopwood Lane, on Saturday morning.

A woman was treated in hospital after the raid.

Shezad Haroon, 18, of Kismet Close, Halifax, is appeared in court charged with attempted robbery and two related firearms offences.

He will appear before Bradford Crown Court on February 8.