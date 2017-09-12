Man cut free from car after crash with mini bus in Halifax

A driver had to be cut free from his car after a crash with a mini bus in Halifax town centre.
The collision happened outside the Esso service station of Skircoat Road at 6.50pm yesterday (Monday).
Crews from Halifax and Illingworth fire stations attended and the man was extricated by firefighters and left in care of the ambulance service.
Police officers were also called to the scene as the road was closed.
Almost Done!
Registering with Halifax Courier means you're ok with our terms and conditions.