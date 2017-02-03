Man hosts drag cabaret night to say thank you to those who saved his life

A Halifax man is hosting a charity drag cabaret night to say thank you to the people who saved his life.

Craig Smith, 42, spent five days in the Intensive Care Unit in Calderdale Royal Hospital in August last year and said he was so impressed with the care he received, he wanted to do something to show his appreciation.

Craig (left) will perform at a drag queen concert

“I suffered a massive asthma attack,” Craig, who lives in Highroad Well with his husband Paul, said.

“I just couldn’t manage it. They sedated me and moved me to the ICU for five nights.

“They were awesome, really really supportive and they kept me alive.”

Recalling his experience, Craig said: “I was pretty scared as I hadn’t had an attack like that.

“I was struggling to breathe for about 13 hours.

“I was so amazed with what they [the hospital] did. They looked after my husband so well.

“It was the first time he had seen me like that, so it was quite a shock, but they were really supportive.”

His stellar treatment at the hospital inspired him to put the charity cabaret evening on, so a positive could come from his experience.

Craig, an IT manager for Lloyds Banking Group, is also a drag queen and will be performing at the event, which will be held on February 10 at The Raggalds, Queensbury.

Craig thanked the owners and the other drag acts who will perform, as they have given their time for free.

The night has now sold out and with ticket sales and other donations, he has raised around £2,500.

Although the evening has sold out, people who would like to donate to the cause can buy a raffle ticket.

There’s a range of raffle prizes up for grabs, including hampers, makeovers at Harveys of Halifax, meals out and more.

If you would like to purchase a raffle ticket, please contact Craig on 07414 960738