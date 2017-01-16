Man in court for ‘tying rope’ across busy road

A man was arrested and charged with causing danger to road users after he was allegedly seen to tie something across a busy road into Halifax.

Around 6.30am on Sunday morning (January 15) the suspect was seen to tie something across Huddersfield Road near to the Punchbowl public house.

The driver of an approaching vehicle stopped suddenly, and collided with a second vehicle travelling behind causing damage to both vehicles.

The man made off on foot and was arrested a short time later on Park Lane, Siddal.

A rope was later recovered from the scene.

Ibrar Ali, 43, of no fixed address was remanded to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today (Monday).