Man taken to hospital after house fire in Huddersfield this morning

A man was taken to hospital in the early hours after a house fire completely engulfed a bungalow in West Yorkshire.

It broke out at around 4.40am today (Thursday) and a man suffered smoke inhalation. He was given first aid at the scene by fire-fighters and then taken to hospital for further treatment.

Four fire crews tackled the blaze with two appliances from Huddersfield, one from Ossett and one from Wakefield. They used three large jets of water on the flames at the property at Viking Avenue in Emley.