Man treated for effects of smoke after house fire near Halifax.

Several fire crews have been at the scene of a house fire in Brighouse this morning.

A boiler had caught fire in the two storey property in Lydgate Park in the Lightcliffe area of the town at around 8.20am.

A man suffered smoke inhalation rescuing his dogs from a fire today.

The male occupier went back into the property to rescue his dogs and was led to safety by crews. An ambulance was requested for him because he had suffered smoke inhalation.

Appliances from Cleckheaton, Odsal, Rastrick, Illingworth and an aerial ladder from Halifax attended the blaze using two breathing apparatus, two large jets, two hose reels and positive pressure ventilation to put it out.