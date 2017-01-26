Man who vanished from Todmorden found dead

A missing man who was last seen in Todmorden has been identified as a man killed in a road crash in Derbyshire.

Antony Hill, 19, was last seen on February 22 at Todmorden Market, but in a tragic turn of events it has now been revealed he died just two days after his disapperance.

He was hit by a car on the A50 near Derby on February 24.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said extensive inquiries had been made in the UK and abroad to identify the crash victim.

DNA checks against the national missing person database have now shown that man to be Antony.

The force thanked all those who helped to share appeals.