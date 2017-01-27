Market’s on the move as town gets on ‘hip’ list

Work to move Hebden Bridge market to a new and improved site in the heart of the town is due to start this month.

It currently runs twice a week on the Valley Road car park, but Calderdale Council is now ready to create a new site at Lees Yard, on the edge of St George’s Square.

It’s hoped the relocation will make the market more visible for visitors to Hebden Bridge, offer improved facilities and allow an increase in the number and variety of businesses with stalls.

Drivers would also benefit from extra car parking, as spaces would be freed up in the market’s current location.

Councillor Barry Collins (Lab, Illingworth/Mixenden) Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “It’s great news that this long-awaited project will soon become a reality.

“The new site will allow Hebden Bridge market to open more often, providing better facilities for both traders and visitors, with a central location creating a more visible markets presence in the town.”

Calderdale Council has now appointed a contractor for the work and the new site should be complete in around 10 weeks, weather permitting.

The new design for the market includes alterations to the current Lees Yard car park and the adjoining pavement, a storage unit for traders and the markets service, plus the construction of a new public toilet.

Hebden Bridge market will continue in its current location, with markets running on Wednesdays and Thursdays until the new site is ready to open.

Liberal Democrat councillor Janet Battye welcomed the news.

She said: “I’ve been leading this work on behalf of Hebden Bridge Partnership for over 10 years and this is the culmination of it. We are now turning the working group into a forum to ensure the sustainability of the market in the long term. We particularly want to make sure that the Saturday market is a success.”

Meanwhile, Hebden Bridge has been named as a ‘hip hangout’ by TravelSupermarket. It follows from the town’s recent wins at the Great British High Awards.