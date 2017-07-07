MBE honour for Calderdale Paralympic gold medallist Karen Darke

Paralympian Dr Karen Darke received an MBE from the Queen at a ceremony at the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh.

She received her honour for services to Paraplegic Sport.

Karen was paralysed in a climbing accident but has many remarkable achievements that range from Adventure to Sport.

She won a Gold Medal for road cycling at the Rio Janiero Olympics in 2016 and a Silver Medal at the London Olympics in 2012 for British Cycling.

Karen is formerly of Mytholmroyd and an old pupil of Calder High School but who has lived and worked in Scotland for many years.

She is now hoping to represent Scotland in the Triatholon in the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be held in Brisbane, Australia.

The Triatholon Paraplegic event consists of the three disciplines of Swimming, Wheelchair Cycle Road Racing.

She was selected to compete in two Qualifying events in Austria where she finished third overall now awaits the events in Italy.

Karen will not know until later on this year whether she will be a member of the Scottish Team for the Commonwealth Games.