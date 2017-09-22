Meet Fax team at the Piece Hall tonight

The Halifax RLFC first team squad will be making a special appearance at The Piece Hall tonight (Friday) to meet supporters and members of the community.

The evening will commence at 7pm and is free for all to attend.

A club spokesman said: “Come mingle with professional rugby league players, set against the backdrop of the newly re-opened Piece Hall, the gem in the town’s architectural crown.

“Fax are on the eve of our final game of the season, a mouth watering clash with Championship rivals Featherstone Rovers at The Shay, with the winner taking an extra £50,000 funding for 2018.

“The team have battled hard all year long, achieving what many thought impossible by making The Qualifiers, earning not only games with Super League teams such as Warrington Wolves and Catalan Dragons, but also the respect and admiration of their critics.

“Come along and meet our working class heroes at this special event.”