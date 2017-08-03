Memorial match for non-league footballer who died after collapsing on pitch

A memorial match will take place in Brighouse in memory of a footballer who collapsed on the pitch and later died in hospital.

Barnsley side Shaw Lane will be making a poignant return to St Giles Road in Brighouse. It was the tragic scene of last September’s League Cup preliminary round tie in which saw Shaw Lane player Daniel Wilkinson collapsed and later died.

Brighouse Town chairman Charlie Tolley is hoping for a good crowd against Shaw Lane tomorrow.

“I hope we have a decent night weather-wise and can attract a good crowd to ensure a sizeable contribution to the Dan Wilkinson Foundation.”

Admission is £5 and £3 for concessions. All gate money is going to foundation and there will be other fund raising activities, while Mark Kershaw of Kershaw’s Garden Centre, Hove Edge, is sponsoring the game.

Daniel Wilkinson, a defender for Shaw Lane AFC, collapsed an hour into the match at Brighouse Town’s St Giles Road stadium.

The league’s official website said the 26-year-old player had “suffered a suspected heart attack” and was treated by medics for more than 30 minutes before being taken to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

The player, who had started his career with Hull City, had also turned out for Harrogate Town, North Ferriby United, Scarborough Athletic and Goole.

He was part of a Hull youth team that won the Youth Alliance North East Conference in 2009-10. Shaw Lane chairman Craig Wood said in a statement:

The sides will play for the Danny Wilkinson Memorial Trophy, provided by former Shaw Lane player Ben Agar. Agar’s father runs Sheffield company Raven Silverware.

There will be a teenage referee, Halifax’s Lewis Dawson, in charge of the game. The 19-year-old’s career is on a rapid upward curve after he qualified aged 14.

He joined the FA National Referee Development Programme in 2015.

Last year he attended the Dallas Cup in Texas as one of eight referees selected from the UK .

He is now up to Level 4 (Supply League Referee and Contributory League AR) and is just back from the Iber Cup in Portugal.