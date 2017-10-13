Memorial repair progress urged

Campaigners are urging progress is being made on the repair of a war memorial, arguing that it not be forgotten about.

Friends of West View Park grew concerned after their appeared to be no progress made on the given time scale about a memorial there which commemorates the sacrifice made by 73 Halifax men who died serving in the second Boer War, from 1899 to 1902, which was originally put up in the park, Highroad Well, Halifax.

It was vandalised in 2008 when one of the memorial plaques was stolen and another badly damaged, said Andrew Hey, of Friends of West View Park.

The rmaining panels had been taken into storage at Park Wood, he said.

Mr Hey explained threy were based on a design by Benjamin heppard used for a memorial in Hobart, Tasmania, and there were only two of this design in the world.

“The council said it was to be retored over three years, 2017, 2018 and 2019. I am concerned it has not been started,” he said.

Coun Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities, said: “We know how important war memorials are to local people.

“We are in the process of looking at different options for the restoration of the war memorial at West View Park.

“The memorial is listed, meaning specialist work must be carried out and we’re currently seeking quotes for this work to take place.

“We hope to have the work completed by next spring.”