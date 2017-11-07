MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber: Brexit is an opportunity, not a threat

More than 200 Conservative Party supporters gathered in Elland for a dinner with the theme “Global Britiain - Out of the EU into the World”.

The event at Bertie’s Banqueting Suite was organised by Amjad Bashir, Conservative MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber, and featured Conservative Party chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin as guest of honour.

Mr Bashir said Brexit should be approached not as a threat, but as an opportunity for the United Kingdom to face outwards and trade with the globe. In an impassioned call for integration and enterprise, he said: “I believe immigrant communities like the one I came from typify the best of the British spirit - the spirit of free enterprise, self-improvement and hard graft.

“Our grandfathers fought side by side to defend our shared freedom. Islamism is as alien to us as it is to you. There is no tension between being good Muslims and being good Britons.”

Sir Patrick praised activists and candidates across West Yorkshire for their work during the general election. He said the party would be campaigning hard throughout the region in next year’s local council polls and at the next national election.

Other guests included Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker, and former Calderdale Council leaders Stephen Baines and Ann McAllister.