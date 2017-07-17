More retailers revealed ahead of Piece Hall reopening

The Piece Hall Trust has announced a further group of independent retailers that will be open for business when the Grade I listed hall reopens next month.

In a nod to its heritage two new women’s fashion shops will open – rockabilly boutique Jitterbug Jean and House of 925

Sweet-toothed shoppers will be able to enjoy two confectionary shops, Spogs & Spice and The Chocolate Box.

Gin Lane will open a speciality drinking establishment, and a separate wine and spirit shop, while Brown Paper Bag will supply gifts and crafts. The Deli will offer diners artisan food and drink, and traditional ice cream will be on sale at Blondin’s. The Piece Hall Gallery and The Piece Hall Shop will offer a range of bespoke products.

Piece Hall Trust chief executive Nicky Chance-Thompson said: “We’re thrilled that such a diverse range of independent businesses are flocking to be a part of The Piece Hall.

“This new tenant announcement means that The Piece Hall will be around 50 per cent let on opening, with plenty for visitors to see and do.

“We’re well on our way to realising our vision to make The Piece Hall a fantastic shopping destination.”