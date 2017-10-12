Motorcyclist killed in West Yorkshire road smash is named by police

Police tonight released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a road crash in West Yorkshire.

Thomas Feather died after his black Yamaha bike was in collision with a silver coloured Kia car on Holmes Road in Sowerby Bridge at about 4.40pm on Monday.

Mr Feather was aged 42 and came from Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

Witnesses to Monday’s incident are being sought, anyone with information is asked to ring the West Yorkshire force on 101.