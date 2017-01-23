Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in Sowerby Bridge

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found near Sowerby Bridge.

Police were called to a property in Holly View, Triangle, at around 11pm last night (Sunday) following a concern for safety.

Officers found the body of a man in his 60s.

A post mortem examination has been carried out and the death is being treated as suspicious at this time.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1394 of January 22. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.