Mytholmroyd Working Men’s Club has licence revoked

Mytholmroyd Working Men’s Club has had its licence revoked.

On January 11, Calderdale Council’s licensing sub committee revoked the licence at a review meeting, stating they had no confidence in club’s committee to operate the premises in accordance with the Licencing Act 2003.

The decision follows a club premises certificate review in September 2016, when 18 additional conditions were imposed on the licence following concerns raised by the community. The conditions were not met.

The premises, at Stocks Avenue, will not be able to conduct licensable activity or sell alcohol.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We work with licensees across the district to ensure they are operating within the legislation, and to help them with any issues they may have, in order to manage their premises successfully and safely for their staff and customers.

“Mytholmroyd Working Men’s Club has submitted a new application which is subject to a 28-day consultation period. If there are objections then the licencing sub committee may consider the application.”

Councillor Patricia Allen, Calderdale Council’s chair of licensing and regulatory committee, said: “As a committee we had serious concerns with the management of the club and these were reinforced by a number of local residents who contacted us about it.

“Despite previous warnings the club continued to breach the conditions of their club premises certificate, so we had no choice but to revoke it.

“We have recommended that the managers of the club should now apply for a premises licence, instead of a club premises certificate.

“This would significantly improve the management of the club in the future, as a designated premises supervisor would be appointed to run the club and be a single point of contact for the Licensing Authority, ensuring that all of the conditions of the licence are met.”