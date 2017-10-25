National award for Mytholmroyd travel agency

A Mytholmroyd Travel Agency has won First Place in a Nationwide Search for the best Jet2holiday themed window display.

This is the second time Benchmark Travel, who trade locally as the Travel Centre Mytholmroyd, have been crowned winners of the prestigious National award.

The competition was for the Agency who could do the best Winter themed Jet2holiday window display with the first prize being £1000. Benchmark Managing Director, Roger Benn, said: “We made a conscious decision when we opened the shop to make the window an entertaining talking point and not just fill it with late deals. During the recent extended road works we even had drivers actually being happy to be stuck outside the shop as they said the display brightened their day and took their minds off the queues.”

Recently Jet2holidays became the second largest Tour Operator in the UK and to celebrate the news Benchmark Travel has £25 Jet2Holidays vouchers to giveaway.

To get one visit their facebook page facebook.com/thetravelcentremytholmroyd before the end of November 2017.