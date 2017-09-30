Nestle fun day sweet for charity

Families got to enjoy a special treat last Saturday, as Nestle and Macmillan Cancer Support combined their efforts to host a charitable fun day.

People were escorted around the Nestle site in Halifax. After the tour they were then guided up to the town’s newly re-opened Piece Hall. Once there, adults could then partake in the Macmillan Coffee morning and bake sale, as children got to enjoy all of the fun-filled activities organised for them, such as face painting, design the best sweet and decorate your own Easter egg.

Lara Henley, who helped organise the fundraising event, said that it was:”really successful.”