New Brighouse retirement apartments will honour Hepworth family

UK housebuilder, McCarthy and Stone, is set to launch its new Retirement Living development in Brighouse in January 2018.

Officially announced this week, the developer has decided to name the site on Parsonage Lane, Hepworth Court, in tribute to father and son, George Hepworth and George Hepworth Junior.

George Hepworth and his son, George Hepworth Junior, are historic figures for their significant contribution to the history of the town.

George Hepworth, who was born in Brighouse in the late 1790’s, was a well-known architect and surveyor, often described as the ‘founding builder’ of the town. One of George’s notable buildings included Parkwood Mills, which comprised a complex of weaving sheds, warehouses and textile production buildings. The building, which is now being redeveloped, has a Grade II listing status to preserve its architectural heritage.

One of five children, George Hepworth Junior was born in 1849 and followed in his father’s footsteps as an architect, becoming a partner in Hepworth & Son.

Liz Green, Regional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone North East, comments: “Both George Hepworth and George Hepworth Junior made an incredible contribution to the history of Brighouse, and their work is well documented within the area, which is why we thought this would make a fitting tribute.”

Hepworth Court, which is currently under construction, will comprise of one and two bedroom private apartments, exclusively for those aged 60 and over.