New chapter as Halifax Library opens at its new home

There was plenty to celebrate as the new Halifax Library opened at its new home next to The Piece Hall today (Tuesday)

It was the first chance for the public to see the new building, which will be officially opened on Saturday (September 9) by architectural historian, writer and TV broadcaster, Dr Jonathan Foyle, and the Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali.

Throughout Saturday there will be a number of activities planned to show off the library's new facilities.

There will be interactive children’s sessions featuring poetry, songs and ukuleles, run by performance poet Paul Cookson at 10am and 11.15am as well as a drop-in session at 1pm. Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/discover

Social media poetry sessions for teenagers and adults, run by Calder Valley poet Winston Plowes, will be on offer at 10am and 12pm as well as access to the artwork, creative writing, music and film produced by local people as part of the ‘We All Have a Story to Tell’ project funded by Arts Council England. The three-year project was about recognising Calderdale’s many local stories through the arts.

The library closes at 4pm, but the celebrations continue at 6.30pm with a special performance of Calder Valley poet Simon Zonenblick’s ‘Exploring the Brontës’ – a two-person show focusing on the life and poetry of Branwell Brontë through poems, drama and music. Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.com or by calling 01422 392630.