New court date set for pair accused of Halifax murder

Two men charged with murder after a man was found dead in Halifax appeared at Bradford Crown Court this morning (Monday).

Christopher Churchill, 33, of Athol Close, Halifax, and Dale Dwyer, 25, of Alma Street, Buxton, Derbyshire, will next appear at Bradford Crown Court on Monday, March 13, for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

Both were remanded in custody.

Darren Moorhouse, who police say was from the Honley area of Huddersfield, was found dead at an address in Athol Close, Ovenden, last Wednesday.