New date revealed for reopening of Elland Bridge

The newly-rebuilt Elland Bridge is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of the month after being out of action for more than a year.

It has also been revealed that the historic bridge, which was badly hit by the devastating Boxing Day floods, will open to pedestrians and cyclists by the end of next week.

This is a key milestone in the final stage of construction, before the bridge is fully reopened.

Calderdale Council’s leader Tim Swift said: “This is good news for local residents and businesses. We know they are eager to see the bridge fully open, and this latest milestone gives a clear message that work is nearing completion.

“We’re now very much in the final phase of restoring and strengthening Elland Bridge, and we expect it to reopen to traffic at the end of January.

“Rebuilding Elland Bridge has been a complex and careful process. The outcome will be a much stronger bridge for Elland, which retains the historic features of the original but with much greater resilience against any future flooding. This is part of our work across Calderdale to do everything we can to minimise the impacts that floods have on our communities.”

Graham Ramsden, project manager for the Canal and River Trust, added: “We’re delighted that local people will be able to use the new bridge from next week. We know how important the bridge is locally so this is a really significant moment with the full opening to traffic also just around the corner.

“People will still notice ongoing works taking place around them, to surface the road and build the towpath underneath, but we hope they enjoy being able to use the bridge once again.”

The temporary footbridge which was installed in January 2016 and has provided pedestrian access throughout the works will be removed, as will the temporary service bridge, as all utilities have been transferred to the new bridge.

The recently installed temporary structure which is currently providing pedestrian access will stay in place until Elland Bridge can be used.

To enable the temporary bridges to be removed by crane, dismantled and cleared safely, Park Road will be temporarily closed from midnight on Friday, January 6 until midnight on Monday, January 9 at the latest.

This means that there will be no access from Brighouse via Park Road onto Calderdale Way during the closure period. Signs are up to give early notification to drivers, the emergency services have been made aware, and signed diversions will be in place.

The rebuilding of the bridge is being financed through the Department for Transport flood recovery fund.