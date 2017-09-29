New funding secured for Halifax nightclub event for disabled people

One of the region’s only nightclub events catering for people with learning and physical disabilities and mental health conditions, has secured £650 of funding to improve the night club experience available for those with disabilities

The infamous Acapulco night club in Halifax or Huddersfield’s popular Camel Club might spring to mind when you think of the local clubbing scene, but Beat It Night, organised by Halifax-based Imagineer Development, fills the void for disabled people wishing to join in the local night-life.

Beat It Night is an event held on the second Thursday of every month at Rhubarb in Huddersfield, whilst its Halifax counterpart is hosted at The Salvation Bar on the third Thursday of every month.

Beat it Night organiser, Liz Leach said: “It is great news to hear about the new funding we have secured and the photo booth will add a brilliant and fun new dimension to our nights.”

The themed evening events sees diverse local live entertainment and musical talent perform, including bands, solo artists, dance troops, late-night DJs and gifted poets take to the stage, all while creating an environment in which people with disabilities feel safe, accepted and comfortable to socialise and make friends in.

It’s not just the social and confidence-boosting aspects that makes Beat It Night so appealing to those with disabilities.

The venues the nights are hosted at take pride in providing accessibility ramps to make life easier on a practical level for those with disabilities to feel welcome.

Simon Mckenzie, Manager of The Salvation Bar said: “The guys and girls at Imagineer are tremendously hardworking team players that have created a much loved and sought-after evening for many to attend.

"The locals greatly enjoy participating in the events whilst admiring the lack of inhibition and total enjoyment these guys help to coax from their targeted audience.”

The Beat It Night team hope to raise the event’s profile and promote the positive impact the nights have on local people who have a physical or learning disability or mental health condition, ensuring Halifax and Huddersfield become known as inclusive and accepting towns.