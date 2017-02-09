New project to bring activities into residential care homes

Calderdale charity VAC has recently launched a new project to provide an activity programme for residential care homes.

The pilot scheme is called Molly and Bill and which is an acronym of ‘making our lives lively and being involved in local life’.

It will work with five Calderdale residential care homes and the Community Place at Calderdale Royal to deliver activities to the venues by community groups, individuals and volunteers.

Liz North, co-ordinator for Molly and Bill, said: “We are really excited to be delivering this innovative project with our partners and are looking forward to working together to provide additional meaningful activities in the venues and also supporting residents to feel more connected to their local community.

“We are hoping this will be of real benefit to all involved.”

VAC provides a number of different services aimed at improving local lives and over the recent months it has developed a range of volunteering activities.

They are currently looking for volunteers to help with the project and are also asking organisations to get involved.

Anyone interested can visit one of the VAC market stalls taking place throughout February.

They will be at Sowerby Bridge market on 14, from 8.30am to 2pm, Hebden Bridge market on 16, 8.30am to 2pm, Elland market on 17, between 8.30am and 12.30pm and Halifax market on 24 February, 8.30am to 2pm.