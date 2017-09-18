Next stop is North Bridge - it’s the Halifax Model Railway annual exhibition

Halifax Model Railway Club holds its annual model railway exhibition at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax, on Saturday and Sunday, September 23 and 24 (10am-4.30pm).
On show will be a wide range of layouts with the U.K., Europe and America well represented, and a local theme this year with Irebridge representing the bleak Pennine moorland and Kirkby Stephen the famous Settle and Carlisle railway. There is also an impressive model of the old Ripponden station. Thomas the Tank Engine will be there to entertain youngsters.
