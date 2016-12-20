Northlight Loft will take Rokt to new heights

A cutting edge two-storey extension will see a Brighouse climbing centre reach new heights almost a year after the Boxing Day floods in 2015.

The team at ROKT has begun work on the new Northlight Loft – a two-story addition to the current facilities in Mill Royd Street.

It will mark the centre’s first year anniversary of being hit by flooding and is one of several new additions and refurbishments completed this year.

Euan Noble, commercial director of ROKT, said: “This is one of our biggest projects to date and one of a number of game changers we hope to create this year.

“We can’t say too much about the other plans yet, only that they will be firsts for Yorkshire and possibly the UK.

“Northlight puts us into another league and when completed elite climbers will have more space to train and hone their skills – especially important as climbing will now be an Olympic sport from 2020.

“It will also offer amateur climbers exciting new challenges, ways of improving and achieving things they never thought possible on a wall before. It’s been a hard year with lots of rebuilding, flood resilience systems and – most importantly – new facilities across the centre.

“We are now bigger than ever and when the Northlight is completed, we’ll have a climbing centre that’s hard to rival anywhere in the country which is great news for climbing, the local economy and Yorkshire.”

Once completed, Northlight will be the latest in a series of improvements which also includes a refurbished competition wall, extended bouldering chambers, new bouldering cave, refurbished ground floor flooring and the addition of R1DE spin cycle studio.

Due for completion in early 2017, the facility will feature a 140m2 / 4.5m boulder chamber with 300+ problems set by Team GB route setters, rooftop windows and training mezzanine