Now you see them, now you don’t ...

They’re back! Direct from a hit run in London’s West End, the UK’s leading band of mind-blowing illusionists and magicians are taking to the road for the fourth year running to perplex, astound and thrill audiences all over the country.

The Champions of Magic show stops off at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Wednesday, April 5 with a show that includes incredible mind-reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. The skills of the cast of international award winners have been seen around the world, and on TV in the UK on ITV’s ‘Next Great Magician’ and ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’.

Taking part are grand illusionists Young & Strange, master mind-reader Alex McAleer, award-winning queen of close-up Fay Presto and ‘International Stage Musician of the Year’ Edward Hilsum.

Touring since 2013 and seen by nearly a quarter of a million people, with over 20 million online views, this is the champion of all family viewing magic shows.

Producer Alex Jarrett said: “We’re very excited to be taking the Champions of Magic show around the UK for our longest tour yet. Following a great run in the West End, the cast and crew are excited to get back on the road and present a great night out for the whole family.”

Tickets are available from the box office on 01422 351158.