NSPCC fundraising event was ‘such fun and an absolute ball’

Platforms and flares were dusted off for the NSPCC’s Big Disco at Berties Ballroom in Elland, which raised £1,600 for the charity – enough to recruit and train a Childline counsellor.

Hosted by comedian Pete Emmett, guests were treated to a four-course meal and danced the night away in support of the NSPCC.

Lynda Gianotti, chair of the NSPCC Calderdale branch, said: “It really was a spectacular night – everyone had so much fun, and the dancefloor didn’t empty until the very end.

“We had a whole-group attempt at the YMCA that looked really impressive, and at one point we had everyone involved in a Grease sing-off. The atmosphere was fantastic from beginning to end and Pete Emmett had everyone in stiches the whole way through. On top of this, we raised £1,600 for the NSPCC so we were absolutely thrilled at the success of the evening.”

Helen Verity, NSPCC fundraising manager for Calderdale, said: “I would really like to thank Lynda and the Calderdale NSPCC branch for all their hard work in making this event such a success.

“The night was such fun, and it was great to see so many people enjoying themselves – showing perfectly that fundraising can be an absolute ball!

“The money they have raised will help children when they need us the most, and will make sure we are able to continue fighting for every childhood.”