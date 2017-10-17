Oddfellows events put spotlight on friendship

The importance of friendship in helping people lead happier and healthier lives was celebrated by the Oddfellows Friendly Society, Halifax, as part of the organisation’s national Friendship Month, including an afternoon tea event at Unity House, Coleridge Street, Halifax, which raised more than £200 for the Forget-Me-Not Children’s Hospice.

Halifax branch holds many social events each week. For more information call 07572 986 452 or 01422 205280, or visit facebook.com/halifaxoddfellows.

Special month: Celebrating the importance of friendship at the Oddfellows Friendship Month event in Halifax. Pictures: Jim Fitton Photography