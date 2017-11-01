On the trail of Halifax’s ‘Lost Railway’, Macks and more

A free illustrated walk taking in sights and stories of Halifax’s Park Ward is led by historian David Glover on Saturday (November 4).

To take part in the “St Paul’s, The Lost Railway and Macks: Park Ward Heritage Walk No. 2” you should meet David by the old St Paul’s Church Spire on King Cross Road, Halifax, at 2pm.

Among places, incidents and people which will be covered during the walk are intriguing subjects such as The Lost Parish Church, The Forgotten Terminus, The Old Toffee Factory, The Biscuit Factory, The Murder of 1889 and The Worsted Mill.

Other topics which will also be covered during the walk will be the story of the well-known Butler Machine Tool Factories, The Old School and the site of the ‘Mackintosh’ church, said David.