Open day celebrates studio fifth anniversary

Five years ago, artists in Todmorden got together in response to the closure of the town’s Art College. They founded Tod Studios, in Stansfield Road, in 2012 to provide a friendly and supportive environment for artists and makers to work and develop their practice - and five years later they are still going strong.

The studios are now home to 18 artists and makers working across various media. They have strong links to the broader creative community in the valley and are proud to have been part of the development of the artistic community in Todmorden in recent years. The artists take their work to a wider audience through open studios, exhibitions and workshops.

The studios have also created ‘The Space’ to address the lack of a dedicated ‘artist led’ environment in the Todmorden area. Still in development, it can be used for exhibitions, installations and films as well as workshops.

To celebrate Tod Studio’s fifth anniversary an Open Studio event is being held on Saturday, May 6 from 11am to 5pm. There will be lots of art and crafts to see and for sale.

Admission is free.