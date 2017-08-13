Eureka column: Celebrating 25 years of museum memories

Since Prince Charles officially opened the doors in 1992, Eureka! The National Children’s Museum has welcomed over 7 million visitors; some of them familiar faces (see last month’s column about the Eureka25), but the majority: local families, some now into their third generation.

So as well as commemorating 25 years of impact as a children’s educational charity, Eureka! is celebrating a quarter of a century of creating lasting memories for its visitors by launching Eureka! Stories (www.eurekastories.org.uk), a site dedicated to these anecdotes and testimonials.

“When you say you work at Eureka!, people can’t wait to tell you about their different experiences,” explained Communications Manager, Sophie Ballinger. “And it’s the same on our social media channels: people feel a special ownership over and pride for the museum, and have something unique to say about it. So we wanted to capture this legacy, ensuring our visitors played a crucial role in creating something lasting; and seeing as we are embracing a digital future, a website was the perfect fit. It also meant that it was accessible for everyone, not just those that live locally.”

The site features the ambassadors’ videos but Eureka! really wants visitors to record their own stories, either as a video or with a picture and anecdote to sit alongside the Eureka25. “It doesn’t have to be very long, polished or professional,” said Ballinger, “But capture what the museum means to them. It could be one humorous or meaningful anecdote or an explanation of why Eureka! is so special. We would love to have a mix of past and current, children and adults.”