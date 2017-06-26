Over £1.5k raised in memory of Crossley Heath pupil Daniel Beal who tragically died last week

“We will focus on teaching our students to live their lives in a way which honours Daniel’s memory.”

That’s the touching message from Crossley Heath School, Savile Park, as it comes to terms with the tragic death of one of its pupils.

Year 7 student and rugby player Daniel Beal, 12, died last Wednesday and was today described by the school as a “wonderful young man with a cheeky sense of humour”.

Daniel was a huge fan of Leeds United and played rugby for Huddersfield RUFC for seven years. Daniel’s sister, Martha, is a Year 11 student at Crossley Heath and his brother, Ciaran, attended Crossley Heath but is now studying for A Levels at Greenhead College.

In the days since his death, pupils have raised more than £1,500 in his memory and even more money is expected to come in.

A statement issued by the school said: “He will be greatly missed by the entire Crossley Heath family, especially his friends and teammates.

“Daniel’s death has touched everyone connected to the school as demonstrated in the overwhelming number of messages, cards and flowers brought in by friends and families.

“The school hall has been set aside as a place of reflection and remembrance. The school is doing all it can to support students who are struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of their friend and offering counselling to those who need it.

“The Year 7 students are clearly distressed but have found a practical focus in fundraising in memory of Daniel.

“Within a few hours, they had raised £1610 and this figure continues to grow. Over the next few months, we will focus on teaching our students to live their lives in a way which honours Daniel’s memory.

“Everyone connected with Crossley Heath is devastated by this terrible news and we extend our deepest sympathy to family and friends who knew Daniel.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Crossley Heath community go out to them at this unimaginably difficult time.”