Overgate Hospice benefits from the support of two Halifax businesses

Overgate Hospice has been the beneficiary of two charity efforts from Halifax businesses.

Used car business The Car Spot is pledging an amount per car sold during the first four weeks of being open.

The new comapny will be based in Sowerby Bridge and opens on September 30 following an investment of £150,000 and the creation of six new jobs.

David Hobin, director of The Car Spot, said: “When we decided to support a local cause, we asked for suggestions on social media, and many people said Overgate Hospice.

“We already knew about the great work the charity does, but when we looked into it further, we realised that the hospice is a huge part of community life in Calderdale. We want to get to know the people who live here and support as many local causes as possible, so it was a good place to start.”

Hays Travel have also got in on the act after doing a static bike ride and raffle in its branch and raised £1,150 by cycling 140 miles.

Store manager Katy Greenway said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we were able to raise so much money for Overgate Hospice. The work they do is vital. I was really proud of the team here at Hays Travel for putting so much effort into our fundraising day - we’re looking forward to organising anther event soon.”