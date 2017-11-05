Overgate Hospice Light Up a Life appeal keeps memories burning

Each year Overgate Hospice hosts their ‘Light Up a Life’ campaign, which invites people to dedicate a light to those that cannot be with them over the festive period.

All are then invited to the Hospice gardens to see their dedicated light being lit on the Tree of Remembrance in the Hospice gardens.

This year the tree will first be lit on Sunday 3 December at 4pm as part of a touching service to include readings and live music. For those that cannot attend the service will be repeated on Thursday 14 December at 6.30pm, again in the Hospice gardens.

To launch the ‘Light Up a Life’ campaign a memorial service will be held at the Halifax Minster on Sunday 26 November at 2pm and there will also be a service held at Hebden Bridge Town Hall at 6.30pm on Wednesday 6 December. Each service aims to provide a special occasion for reflection and remembrance and can be a touching tribute to those who we cannot spend the festive season with.

Community Fundraiser Sam Bromwich said: “Dedicating a light is a significant symbol in remembrance but it also supports the ongoing care that the Hospice provides every day. We look forward to welcoming our supporters across our Light Up a Life events this winter.”

Lights can be dedicated online at lightup.overgatehospice.org.uk.