Pam is named top employee

A Todmorden woman has beat 1,500 other workers to be named Skipton Building Society’s Employee of the Year.

Pam Harper, distribution customer quality senior manager at Skipton Building Society, received the prestigious honour at the Society’s annual Star Awards.

She won the honour because of her hard work and dedication ensuring success, not just for herself, but for colleagues around her.

Jenny Lamoureux, who nominated Pam for the award, said: “I have been working closely with Pam for over 12 months on a training and competency project.

“Pam has been an amazing support to me.

“She has gone above and beyond to help me and the project team meet deadlines, including giving up her evenings and weekends.”

Pam joined the building society in 2010 taking a role in compliance, before moving on to her current position in the distribution customer quality team.

Pam said: “It was a total shock and a great honour to be awarded the Colleague of the Year award.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the distribution customer quality team and my colleagues for their support.

“Helping colleagues with their development has always been a real passion of mine and my role, together with the design and development of systems, has really helped to bring this alive.

“It’s been a very successful 12 months, both for me and Skipton, and I’m really looking forward to more challenges throughout 2017.”

Skipton is the UK’s fourth largest building society, with over 858,000 customers.