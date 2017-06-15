Search

Paralympian Hannah Cockroft unveils event in memory of Jane Tomlinson

Date: 13th June 2017. Picture James Hardisty. Launch of Sporting Social fundraiser for the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, pictured Danny Mills, Hannah cockroft, and TV presenter Tanya Arnold.

Sport stars have launched a new fundraising event in Leeds in memory of Jane Tomlinson.

Payalympian Hannah Cockroft, from Halifax, and former Leeds United player Danny Mills officially unveiled the Sporting Social event at Leeds Beckett University yesterday.

The event, staged by the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, will take place in November and feature a host of sports personalities in a bid to raise money for the charity. Sporting Social has been also backed by TV presenter Tanya Arnold.

Mrs Tomlinson, from Leeds, was 36 she was told she had terminal breast cancer in 2000.

She went on to record a series of remarkable achievements raising money for good causes.

The appeal was set up in her memory and has since collected millions of pounds for charity.