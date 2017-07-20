Paralympian opens new £3m sports hall

Paralympian archer Danielle Brown MBE cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the new £3m Sports Hall at North Halifax Grammar School - meeting her old teacher into the bargain.

The 29-year-old, diagnosed with a painful condition in her teens, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), which means she cannot walk without crutches, agreed to be guest of honour at the unveiling of the much anticipated, and needed, sports venue.

Opening: Danielle and Mr Fisher

Inspirational sportswoman Danielle was happy to open the brand new facility with Principal Andrew Fisher, who was her old English literature teacher at her North Yorkshire school, at her side. Danielle, who has written six children’s books, said: “There’s nothing better than encouraging the kids and encouraging our future talent.”

The new state-of-the art Sports Hall is a stand-alone complex that replaces the dilapidated gym of old, with its leaky roof, draughty windows and peeling paint. After years of battling for funding, and two years in the making, the sports hall, with a cardio room, dance studio, and conference facilities is here. Additionally, it will open to the public from October, and the sports hall completes a two-year £6m redevelopment and rebranding of the school.

Mr Fisher said: “The opening of our new Sports Hall, and the renovation and rebranding of our whole school, is a brilliant achievement for us and will hopefully stand us in good stead for the future, not only with sport, but education too.”

The event began with a ‘School Dinner’ style business luncheon attended by Danielle, Halifax MP Holly Lynch, Deputy Mayor of Calderdale Coun Jane Scullion, and her consort, Mr Andrew Bibby, with local dignitaries and business leaders. Afterwards, 16 teams competed on an inflatable It’s a Knockout course and others enjoyed delicious food, drink and a craft village attended by local independent businesses.