Parents of Daniel Beal call for an end to public speculation after his tragic death

The family of a 12-year-old boy who tragically died last week have appealed for an end to speculation about how the youngster lost his life.

Daniel Beal was a much-loved pupil at the Crossley Heath School, Savile Park, and a keen rugby player and Leeds United fan.

Since his death last Wednesday, there has been a huge outpouring of support and pupils at the school have started to raise money in his memory.

His parents have released a statement through the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, who are caring for the family.

It said: “Last week our beautiful, wise, witty, clever and talented son Daniel died at the age of 12. We are desperate for answers as to why, so we very much welcome the upcoming inquest.

“The inquest will look for the truth, which is why we are taking this opportunity to ask for an end to public speculation.

“Such speculation is deeply upsetting to us and robs us of the privacy and peace we need to grieve as a family.

“In due time, the inquest will record its findings and we will then issue a public statement.

“We would also like to offer our sincere thanks for the love and support we’ve had from our family and friends, and the genuine affection and respect shown for Daniel by his school community.

“Your kind words are a real comfort at this horrific time.”