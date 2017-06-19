Past, present and future at special day

past, present and future come together in one of Calderdale’s Armed Forces Week events on Sunday, June 25.

Todmorden Royal British Legion will be hosting their open-to-all event from noon at the United Services Club, White Hart Fold, in Todmorden town centre.

In addition to a spread laid on by the club, including sausages and burgers served up from the barbecue, there will also be plenty to see.

The Lancashire Fusiliers Association will be represented by some of the Tod Pals, members of the Todmorden branch of the RBL who began commemorating the anniversary of the First World War when they recreated the march to muster at Rochdale made by the town’s Territorial Army volunteers in 1914. A year they were in action at Gallipoli. A collection of photographs and information about the Todmorden men who died in WWI will be on display.

Moving to the modern day, a Royal Regiment of Fusiliers recruitment representative will be there to provide information about careers in today’s army for anyone who wishes to find out more about what the regiment has to offer.

The Air Cadets will also be in attendance, and the organisers will also be holding a raffle.

Darren Widdup of the Tod Pals and RBL said: “It is our invitation to all serving armed forces personnel, veterans’ families and townspeople who wish to celebrate and commemorate with us.”