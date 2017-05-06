Pedalling to Paris to say ‘thank you’

A mother and daughter will embark on a gruelling charity cycle challenge to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

Natalie Hodgson, 40, from Greetland, and her mum Mary Gibbons, 63, will cycle nearly 300 miles from London to Paris to raise money for the Yorkshire Cancer Centre.

It’s a personal mission for the pair and one inspired by their own experience of the centre’s work.

Natalie’s sister Sebrina Gibbons was diagnosed with cervical cancer in March last year when she was just 28 years old.

She underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy at Leeds General Infirmary.

Mum-of-two Natalie, who works as a finance analyst, said: “It was really hard and a bit of a shock.

“We have watched her suffer for the last year and without the support of Yorkshire Cancer Centre I don’t know how she would have got this far.”

After looking at ways they could raise money, they settled on tackling a bike ride.

They will set off on July 19 and the journey will take four days to complete, with them riding around 75 miles per day.

Mary is already a keen cyclist and the pair are preparing for the challenge ahead by training daily.

It’s hoped they can raise £3,000 and they are already well on their way to reaching their target.

If you would like to donate, visit their online fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/NM-HODGSON