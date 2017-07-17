Search

Perfect fun from parade to a picnic

Elland Carnival 2017. Dan Ogden, Sally Goldie and Darcey Ogden, three.

FROM a teddy bears’ picnic in the market square to a birds of prey display amid events on Boxhall Playiong Fields via a big parade, Elland Carnival proved a real family day out.

Local club displays, a BMX bike show and a magician were among the playing field attractions while a swing band added to experiences on offer in the market square.

Abigail Kelly, six. takes to the air

With more than 40 stalls and sideshows there for people to see, a bit of sunshine made for a perfect afternoon out.

A fairground also provided popular entertainment throughout the day.

Brandon Oldroyd, 10, gets his face painted

