Piece Hall re-opening on Yorkshire Day - key times and details about the day

Tuesday, August 1, gives people the first chance to see the refurbished Halifax Piece Hall - and here are some key points for the day.

The gates are expected to open around 9.30am, ahead of the ringing of the restored trading bell by Halifax para-athlete Hannah Cockroft at 10am, which will signal the new era and the new shops, businesses, bars and restaurants start to trade.

Throughout the day, and into the evening, in addition to three permanent new heritage spaces, The Piece Hall Story, The Map Room and The Traders’ Room, each on a separate floor, visitors will have the opportunity to experience: Actors portraying some of the characters from The Piece Hall’s history; children’s activities, including trails, crafts, giant weaving, a heritage challenge, dressing up; a Victorian-style photographic display by Emma Mitchell who will be on hand to talk about her work; an exhibition from local artist, Jake Attree, The Piece Hall’s artist-in-residence who has documented the transformation project; performances from local musicians and artists; and pop up street food stalls.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Tim Swift, said the council believed the building was one which would be a leading attraction for Halifax and Calderdale.

It has a very modern function to fulfill alongside an increased awareness of its heritage.

“The Piece Hall is a very special building, one of the real icons of Halifax and of Yorkshire.

“I’m delighted we’ve had the opportunity as a council to invest in the transformation which will help preserve this beautiful Grade I listed building for the enjoyment of future generations.

“Thanks to The Piece Hall Trust the building has a sustainable future, with an exciting range of shops, cafes and bars and a cultural programme which will keep tempting people back,” he said.