Pioneering out of school club celebrates its 25th anniversary

A Brighouse out of school club that was set up by parents and volunteers has celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Brighouse SOS was set up after a parent, Jane Hills, found herself with the problem of how to get her children to school after she took a full time job.

Along with her mum, Audrey Rumball, they started a campaign to set up a group for parents with similar problems.

After two years of hard work, which included lobbying the education department, the parents were allowed to start the scheme within the grounds of Woodhouse Primary School.

The scheme was one of the first of its type in Calderdale.

The scheme was initially set up with grants received from Calderdale Council and was supported through fundraising activities such as a fun run, car boot sales and bike rides.

The club is run as a charity by a volunteer committee of parents of existing members.

Lisa Jones, from the club, said: “We are not run to make a profit and all surplus funds are ploughed back into the scheme for the benefit of the children.

“During term time we offer a before and after school club for the pupils of Woodhouse Primary School. During the holiday periods our service is open to all local children aged four to 11-years-old.”

To mark the occasion a week of parties for the children and a special acknowledgement to the original parents who started the scheme were held.

“Without their hard work and vision, 100s of local parents and families may have not been able to work, provide their child with fun exciting activities, or have that much needed respite we all need in our busy lives,” added Lisa.