Here are the latest planning applications to go before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Detached summer house (Lawful Development Certificate) at Coley Gate, Priestley Green, Syke Lane, Lightcliffe, Brighouse.

Detached dwelling (Revised Scheme to 16/00517) at 100 Willowfield Road, Halifax.

Use of premises for up to three young people (Lawful Development Certificate) at 9 Bank Road, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale.

Detached double garage at 51 Heath Lea, Halifax.

Two and a half storey side and rear extensions to create a ground floor commercial unit (A2 use) and a first floor apartment (resubmission of 17/00338) at 369 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax.

Two storey extension and porch to side at 8 Springwood Avenue, Copley, Halifax.

Installation of setted arc with raised heelgrips to 4x lock quadrants at Broadbottom, Lock 7, Tow Path, Rochdale Canal From Kirkham Turn To Blackpit Lock, Sowerby Bridge.

Fell two trees and prune four trees (Tree Preservation Order) at Crantock, 204 Smith House Lane, Lightcliffe, Brighouse.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order) at The Spinney Wood, Palace House Road, Hebden Bridge.

Prune three trees and fell three trees (Tree Preservation Order) at Longroyde Surgery, 38 Castle Avenue, Brighouse.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order) at School House, Blackwood Hall Lane, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge.

Proposed front porch with wc (Listed Building Consent) at 9 Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order) at Woodleigh Hall, Ewood Lane, Todmorden.

Prune trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order) at Milner Royd Cottage, London Road, Norland, Sowerby Bridge.

Reduce one tree (Tree Preservation Order) at Birch View, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of clubhouse and formation of parking area (relating to planning approval number 16/01420/FUL) at King Cross Cricket Club, Upper Kingston, Hopwood Lane, Halifax.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order) at Birch View, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Side extension above existing garage & single storey rear extension at 16 Windsor Walk, Lightcliffe, Brighouse.

Formation of new access at Lower Horley Green Farm, Horley Green Road, Halifax.

Condenser units to roof enclosed by safety railings at 2 Co Op Shopping Parade, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse.

Residential development of two semi detached houses at land to the west of 20 Northgate, Elland.

Conversion of garage and stable to form bungalow at garden of Glen View, Stainland Road, Elland.

Replace windows to front and rear of property to existing window openings at 4 Spa Terrace, Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order) at land east of Clarehill Coach Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge.

Demolition of the existing modular building and construction of replacement modular building.at St Johns CE Primary School, Godly Lane, Rishworth, Sowerby Bridge.

Demolition of Nos. 308, 308a, 308b & 308c Salterhebble Hill. (Demolition Notification) at 308B - 308C Salterhebble Hill, Halifax.

Conversion and extension of existing outbuilding to form one dwelling at 23 Lindley Road, Blackley, Elland.

Residential development of two detached dwellings at Elm Grange, Leeds Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse.

Installation of a modular building at Old Earth Primary School, Lower Edge Road, Elland.

DECIDED

Demolition of unit A (Demolition Notification) at Unit AB, Ridings Business Park, Hopwood Lane, Halifax.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 4 metres, maximum height 3.6 metres, 2.7 metres to eaves at 24 Stanage Lane, Shelf, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order) at Court House, Cecil Avenue, Lightcliffe, Brighouse.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order) at Sunny Lee Bungalow, Lumbutts Road, Todmorden.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order) at Warley Cottage, Warley Town, Stock Lane, Warley, Halifax.

Single storey side extension at 8 Erringden Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge.

Non material amendment to application 16/00989 - Increasing the size of the building at junction of Battinson Road and Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax.

Removal of existing conservatory and new two storey rear extension at 12 Green Park Avenue, Halifax.

Replacement windows and new rooflights (Listed Building Consent) at 115 Rastrick Common, Brighouse.

Internal alterations and renovation works to convert part of attic space, including reinstatement of former gable window, removal of non-original chimney stack and installation of rooflights (Listed Building Consent) at 3 Birchcliffe, Sandy Gate, Hebden Bridge.

Change of Use from Class A5 Hot Food Takeaway to Class A4 Drinking Establishment.(Micropub) at 3 Brook Street, Todmorden.

Replacement of existing disused goods lifts with new passenger lifts in same location, including minor alterations to staircase on Platform 2, raising of platform 1 in vicinity of new lift entrance and new lighting to existing subway. Installation of 13 CCTV cameras. (Listed Building Consent) at Hebden Bridge Station, Station Road, Hebden Bridge.

Replacement of conservatory and extension to kitchen at Copper Cow, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge.