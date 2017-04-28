Planning applications: Change from takeaway to micropub in Todmorden

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey side extension: 12 Windmill Crescent, Northowram.

Dwelling: Land Adjacent To 6 Lea Close, Brighouse.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 9 Ringstone, Barkisland.

Two storey side and rear extension and porch to front (Revised Scheme to 16/00608): 48 Roils Head Road, Halifax.

Two storey side extension: 25 Brow Lane, Shelf.

Enlarge existing pedestrian gate to form new vehicle access (revised scheme) (Retrospective): The Warren Manor, Heath Road, Halifax.

Conservatory to rear: 1 The Crescent, Southowram.

Single storey rear extension (Lawful Development Certificate): 48 Watkinson Road, Holmfield.

Proposed repair works to stone work to front elevation (Listed Building Consent): 54 Castle Hill, Towngate, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey side extension and additional parking: 27 Newlands Avenue, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

First floor extension to side and two storey extension to rear: 3 Imperial Close, Bailiff Bridge.

Proposed demolition of three buildings and construction of temporary flood wall at Nos. 4-8 Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd: 4 - 8 Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Prune seven trees (Tree Preservation Order): 13 Nursery Nook, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Stancliffe, 7 Coiners Fold, Mytholmroyd.

Installation of a caustic dosing package plant housed within a GRP kiosk: Reservoir House, Albert Road, Halifax.

Two storey extension and decking to rear and new window openings to side elevation: 151 Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Prune trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Woodcote, 1 Ashday Lane, Southowram.

Sub-division of existing retail unit, new store entrance and service door to rear: Unit 2 Pellon Lane Retail Park, Pellon Lane, Halifax.

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate single storey extension to rear: Tall Trees, House 3 Forresters, Stainland.

Three new window openings at first floor to South West elevation (Listed Building Consent): Hill House Barn, Long Lane, Todmorden.

Detached dwelling: 2 Mill Lane, Holywell Green, Elland.

Extension to front elevation: 22 Wood Top, Brighouse.

Two back illuminated fascia signs: 3 Brook Street, Todmorden.

Change of use from shop and Coffee House to shop and two apartments: 4 Waterhouse Street, Halifax.

Change of Use from Class A5 Hot Food Takeaway to Class A4 Drinking Establishment.(Micropub): 3 Brook Street, Todmorden.

Two Storey Rear extension: 97 Highfield Road, Rastrick.

Agricultural building (Part Retrospective): Land North East Of The Top Yard, Birkhouse Road, Bailiff Bridge.

Demolition of existing depot/garage and construction of single dwelling: Redacre Red, Acre Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Demolition of existing dwelling to facilitate residential development of three dwelling (Reserved matters pursuant to planning application 16/00286/OUT): The Ridings, 57 Hullen Edge Hall, Hullen Edge Lane, Elland.

Minor amendment to previously approved scheme (15/01663): conversion of outbuilding to granny annex: 1 Lea Green, New Road, Holywell Green.

First floor extension: Upper Longlands House, Leeds Road, Hipperholme.

Demolition of existing garage and porch to facilitate single storey side extension (Revised Scheme to 16/01435): 50 Greenacres, Shelf.

Single storey extension to rear elevation: 44 Parkdale Drive, Triangle.

Raise roof including dormers. Two storey side extension & first floor extension above garage: 43 Rothwell Road, Halifax.

Conversion of barn to dwelling: Yew Trees Farm, Ovenden Wood Road, Halifax.

First floor extension: 18 Old Farm Way, Brighouse.

Removal of existing agricultural building and formation of two dwellings: Land West Of The Old Co Op Hall, Walker Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge.

Conversion and extension of building to create eight apartments, formation of bin store and external works to provide eight parking spaces: Flat Over 47 Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot.

DECIDED

Non Material Amendment to application 16/01367 -smooth render in white to the extension: 111 Granny Hall Lane, Brighouse.

Non material amendment to application 99/00061 - Amend plans to allow repositioning of facilities building: Land To Side & Rear Of Ashgrove, Elland Road, Elland.

Non Material Amendment to application 09/00571 - Amendments to design: Whitwood Farm, Whitwood Lane, Bailiff Bridge.

Change of use from C1 Bed and Breakfast to C3(a) Dwelling houses (retrospective): 69 Shelf Hall Lane, Shelf.

Internal alterations to facilitate formation of Micro bar (Listed Building Consent): 2 Picture House Buildings, New Road, Hebden Bridge.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land Off Farrar Mill Lane, Salterhebble, Halifax.

Re-coppice trees to ground level.(Tree Preservation Order): Maude House, 1A Royd Lane, Ripponden.

Single storey rear extension: Fairview House, 6 The Pastures, Shelf.

Extension and alterations to existing single storey extension (Amended scheme to 16/01529): 124 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Replacement dormer to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 69 The Grove, Hipperholme.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/01261- conditions 2 and 3: 4 Buckstones Close, Holywell Green.

Single storey extension to rear & alterations to existing rear roof over lounge: 141 Grimescar Road, Ainley Top, Elland.

Form new external steps down to existing basement to front: 26 St Albans Avenue, Halifax.

Dormer to front elevation: 20 Wallace Street, Halifax.

Change of use of 2nd floor from D1 (clinic) to C3 (residential): 22 Clare Road, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 14 Miners Way, Southowram.

Non Material Amendment to application 16/00241 - Alterations to south elevation forming covered balcony to bedroom and removal of pitched roof to conservatory to allow for additional window into master bedroom: Whinneyfield Close, Whinney Field, Halifax.

Single storey rear extension (Listed Building Consent): 46 Salisbury Place, Boothtown, Halifax.

Amendment to Plot 4 on previous planning application 16/00780/FUL: Moorcock Inn, Moor Bottom Lane, Norland.

1 no. internally illuminated fascia, 1 no. internally illuminated hanging sign, 1 no. internally illuminated totem/gantry sign, 2 no. banner signs and various other non illuminated signs: Tesco Express, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Two storey rear extension: Plough Croft, Ploughcroft Lane, Boothtown.

Submission of details to comply with condition 2 to permission 16/01390: Russell Lodge, Skircoat Green Road, Halifax.

Prior approval application for a change of use from an office (B1a) to 65 flats (C3): Provident Insurance Plc, Blackwall, Halifax.

Change of use from A1-A3 to A4 (Micro Bar): 2 Picture House, Buildings New Road, Hebden Bridge.

Prior approval application for a change of use from storage or distribution building to a dwelling: Clough House Farm, Birkhouse Road, Bailiff Bridge.

Detached dwelling (Revised Scheme to 16/00636): 69 Vegal Crescent, Ovenden, Halifax.

Demolition of existing B8 storage building and replacement with a new B8 storage building: Works East Of High Level Works, Pellon Lane, Halifax.