Planning applications: Construction of 10 dwellings in Norwood Green

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Red anodised aluminium logo with reverse white halo illumination installed on three elevations (Advertisement): Square Chapel Centre For The Arts, 10 Square Road, Halifax.

Change of use from motor car valeting (B1) to car MOT station (B2): 19 - 21 St Mary Street, Halifax.

Installation of horizontal oak fendering to bottom or tail timber lock gates (Listed Building Consent):Lock 2 Tow Path Rochdale Canal From Kirkham Turn To Blackpit Lock, Sowerby Bridge.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 33 And 35 Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Two storey side extension: 6 Park Close, Lightcliffe, Brighouse.

Conversion of integral garage to living space (Lawful Development Certificate): 7 Bobbin Close, Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse.

Two storey side extension with balcony to first floor at rear and single rear extension: 2 Weavers Court, Sowerby Bridge.

Detached garage and shed: 15A Wheatley Road, Halifax.

Extensions and alterations to Nursery comprising repair and refurbishment of existing rear balcony with new classroom underneath and entrance lobby to the front (revised scheme to 16/00893): Greenglades, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme.

Change of use from C1 Bed and Breakfast to C3(a) Dwelling houses (retrospective): 69 Shelf Hall Lane, Shelf.

Porch to South elevation (Application to Regularise Works Already Undertaken): Upper Butterworth End, Butterworth End Lane, Norland.

Proposed single storey rear extension linked to former garage: 15 Ashlea Avenue, Brighouse.

Agricultural building for pig rearing (Revised Scheme to 16/01412): Land North West Of Lower Brockwell Lane, Triangle.

DECIDED

Prune trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Crag Lea Crag Lane, Wheatley, Halifax.

Dormer to front and new window to side at 2nd floor: 4 Kingsbury Place, Halifax.

Two storey side extension and widening of existing driveway: High Croft, Acre Lane, Luddenden Foot.

Dormer to front: 43 Newstead Terrace, Halifax.

Dormer and porch to front and detached garage/storage outbuilding to rear: 17 Sandhall Lane, Halifax.

Conversion of agricultural building to dwelling (Listed Building Consent): Agricultural Building At Greenwood Lee Farm, Widdop Road, Heptonstall.

Removal of existing single storey temporary classroom building and replacing with a two storey temporary classroom building (Revised Scheme to 16/00833): Todmorden C Of E Junior And Infants School, Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Variation of condition 3 (Reasonable Avoidance Method Statement) in respect of planning permission 15/01066/FUL: Clifton Bridge Works, Wood Street, Brighouse, Calderdale.

Demolition of existing buildings and construction of 10 dwellings (Outline): Norwood Green Mill, Station Road, Norwood Green, Brighouse.

Conversion of Coach House to two No. dwellings (Listed Building Consent) (Amended Scheme): Scaitcliffe Hall, Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Non material amendment to application 16/01050: Unit 2 Victoria Retail Park, Shroggs Road, Halifax.